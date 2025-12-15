Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles plans to enter transfer portal, according to report

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday, Jan. 2, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

In 21 games across two seasons in East Lansing, Chiles completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,9807 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 452 yards on 178 carries (including sacks), scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Chiles was benched earlier this fall for redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic. The move was announced on the pregame radio broadcast before the Minnesota game on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Before coming to Michigan State, Chiles played at Oregon State, throwing for 309 yards and four scores in nine games. He has one year of eligibility remaining.