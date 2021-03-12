Michigan State is not renaming its basketball team with Rocket Mortgage sponsorship

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University is reminding people that it is not renaming the men's basketball team after a new partnership with Rocket Mortgage.

Fans expressed outrage on Thursday and Friday after the university announced Rocket Mortgage would be the presenting sponsor of the men's basketball team.

As part of the deal, the team would be known as the "MSU Spartans presented by Rocket Mortgage."

In a statement Friday, the university reiterated that it is not renaming its men's basketball team.

"While this is a new extension of the partnership for Rocket Mortgage with Men’s Basketball, this is not a first-of-its-kind sponsorship for the Spartans or a new concept in professional or collegiate team partnerships. It is a presenting sponsorship of the Michigan State Men’s Basketball season, which is a common practice in both college and pro sports. This is nothing new for the school or the industry," the university said.

The deal is for five years, and will include Rocket Mortgage branding at the Breslin Center and Spartan Stadium. The company is owned by MSU Grad Dan Gilbert.

"Rocket Mortgage has been a valued partner for years with Michigan State and we are excited that they are continuing to support our program into the future," said Michigan State Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo. "As presenting sponsor of our season, their presence will be an asset as we compete for championships."