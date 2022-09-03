Watch Now
Michigan State bests Western at Spartan Stadium to kick off season

Michigan State football
Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan State running back Jalen Berger rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 11:08 PM, Sep 02, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was a family affair inside Spartan Stadium Friday night with Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne facing off against his dad, Jeff Thorne, who is the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan.

The Spartans hoped to kick off their season with a victory over a Mid-American Conference team at home; however, Western did beat Power Five Pittsburgh on its own tuft in 2021.

Western Michigan 13, Michigan State 35

Western tried to make a comeback, but the Spartans pulled it off defeating the Broncos 35-13.

