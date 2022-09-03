Michigan State bests Western at Spartan Stadium to kick off season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was a family affair inside Spartan Stadium Friday night with Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne facing off against his dad, Jeff Thorne, who is the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan.

The Spartans hoped to kick off their season with a victory over a Mid-American Conference team at home; however, Western did beat Power Five Pittsburgh on its own tuft in 2021.

Western Michigan 13, Michigan State 35

Western tried to make a comeback, but the Spartans pulled it off defeating the Broncos 35-13.