(WXYZ) — Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman is stepping down, sources tell 7 Action News.

Beekman has served as athletic director since July 2018, but was appointed interim athletic director in February 2018 after former AD Mark Hollis announced his retirement in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

While he is stepping down as AD, Beekman will remain as the interim AD and help in the search for a replacement. He will then take over as vice president for strategic initiatives.

“Bill stepped in to help our athletic department during a time of turmoil and change, and we thank him for that,” MSU President Samuel Stanley said in a release. “That department is in a better place now and ready to look for long-term leadership to propel us to a new, nationally leading level. With his skills and extensive institutional knowledge, I feel Bill is an ideal fit for this new strategic initiatives role.”

In his first full season as AD, the Michigan State Men’s Basketball Team made it to the Final Four and won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.

He was also responsible for finding a new football coach after Mark Dantonio stepped down. Ultimately, the team hired Mel Tucker.

Beekman is an MSU alum and served on the board of trustees and served briefly as acting president in 2018.

“I have been honored to serve as athletic director at Michigan State, and I thank the Board of Trustees and our administration for this opportunity,” Beekman added in a release. “While we’ve experienced the most challenging 18 months in the history of college athletics, we’ve pushed forward on many fronts, laying the groundwork for the future. Great things are ahead for Michigan State athletics. I’m also excited for this new role in the administrative team as the vice president for strategic initiatives, working with President Stanley to drive our great university forward.”