Michigan staffer, former quarterback Denard Robinson arrested for OWI after crash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson, who served as assistant director of player personnel for the university, has been arrested for operating while intoxicated following a crash early Monday morning in Ann Arbor.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3 a.m. near E. Eisenhower Parkway and S. State Street, the Ann Arbor Police Department said.

Robinson started playing for the Wolverines in 2009 before going to the NFL in 2013. In 2022, Robinson joined Michigan’s coaching staff.

The university has suspended Robinson indefinitely, football coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement on Monday.

Moore released the following statement:

We are aware of an incident involving Denard Robinson and have suspended him indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time.

Charges are pending results from a toxicology test.