Michigan Stadium ranked among the best in college football

Michigan Stadium, better known as The Big House, has been ranked among the top college football stadiums in the country.

ESPN released its list of the best college football stadiums on Thursday, and the home of the Michigan Wolverines came in at No. 3.

The only two schools to rank higher than Michigan: The Rose Bowl at No. 2 and Tiger Stadium, home of the LSU Tigers, at No. 1.

ESPN asked its 14 college football writers to rank their top 20 stadiums in order, and then gave points for each ranking. 20 for first place votes, 19 for second place, and down to one point for a stadium voted 20th.

Tiger Stadium got 247 points out of a maximum 280 possible. The Rose Bowl got 209 and Michigan got 182.

The Big House is the largest capacity stadium coming in at 107,601, and Michigan Stadium opened in 1972.

According to the university, Fielding Yost envisioned the stadium that would seat between 100,000 and 150,000, and eventually it held 72,000 when it opened.

The Big House also has the record for the largest crowd to attend a football game – 115,109 when the Wolverines beat Notre Dame 41-30 on Sept. 7, 2013.

Below is the list of the 25 college football stadiums by ESPN.

