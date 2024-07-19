Watch Now
Michigan Stadium ranked among the best in college football

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE — Michigan Stadium is shown during an NCAA college football game between Michigan and UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 19, 2024

Michigan Stadium, better known as The Big House, has been ranked among the top college football stadiums in the country.

ESPN released its list of the best college football stadiums on Thursday, and the home of the Michigan Wolverines came in at No. 3.

The only two schools to rank higher than Michigan: The Rose Bowl at No. 2 and Tiger Stadium, home of the LSU Tigers, at No. 1.

ESPN asked its 14 college football writers to rank their top 20 stadiums in order, and then gave points for each ranking. 20 for first place votes, 19 for second place, and down to one point for a stadium voted 20th.

Tiger Stadium got 247 points out of a maximum 280 possible. The Rose Bowl got 209 and Michigan got 182.

The Big House is the largest capacity stadium coming in at 107,601, and Michigan Stadium opened in 1972.

According to the university, Fielding Yost envisioned the stadium that would seat between 100,000 and 150,000, and eventually it held 72,000 when it opened.

The Big House also has the record for the largest crowd to attend a football game – 115,109 when the Wolverines beat Notre Dame 41-30 on Sept. 7, 2013.

Below is the list of the 25 college football stadiums by ESPN.

  1. Tiger Stadium - LSU
  2. Rose Bowl - UCLA
  3. Michigan Stadium - Michigan
  4. Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame
  5. Beaver Stadium - Penn State
  6. Husky Stadium - Washington
  7. Ohio Stadium - Ohio State
  8. Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin
  9. Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama
  10. Neyland Stadium - Tennessee
  11. Memorial Stadium - Clemson
  12. Michie Stadium - Army
  13. Kyle Field - Texas A&M
  14. Autzen Stadium - Oregon
  15. Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech
  16. Memorial Stadium - Nebraska
  17. Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn
  18. Sanford Stadium - Georgia
  19. Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State
  20. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida
  21. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Ole Miss
  22. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - USC
  23. Kidd Brewer Stadium - Appalachain State
  24. Gaylord-Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma
  25. Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas
