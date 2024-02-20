Michigan ranked the 2nd-best state in the U.S. for public golf, GolfDigest says

(WXYZ) — Golf season will kick off in Michigan in the next couple of months, and with more than 650 public golf courses across the state, there are plenty of places for people to play.

Over the weekend, GolfDigest put out their "definitive ranking of the best states for public golf," and Michigan ranked among the best.

It comes after the magazine and website ranked its 100 greatest and second 100 greatest courses ranking last year. They used those rankings to determine which state has the best golf in the U.S.

Michigan came in tied for second on the list with California, just behind Wisconsin. The state has nine courses in the 100 greatest public courses in the state.

The rankings of those courses are:

