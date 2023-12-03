Michigan ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff, will face No. 4 Alabama

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines got the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff and will face No. 4 Alabama in the semifinal.

Michigan will play in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. It’s their third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Washington is ranked No. 2 and Texas is ranked No. 3. They’ll play each other as well.

It comes on the heels of Michigan’s 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, and after former No. 1 Georgia lost in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

Georgia is ranked sixth and Florida State is fifth.

The Wolverines finished 13-0 on the season.

Michigan's past two trips to the College Football Playoff have not gone well. No. 3 Georgia beat No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in 2021-22 and No. 3 TCU beat No. 2 Michigan 51-45 last year.

