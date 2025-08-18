Michigan QB Bryce Underwood tops list of freshmen who could make immediate impact

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 recruit in his class, has spent months getting ready in hopes of starting the 14th-ranked Wolverines' season opener against New Mexico.

If follows an outstanding high school career in which Underwood threw for 11,488 yards and 152 touchdowns while leading Belleville to a 50-4 record and two Michigan state championships.

The 6-foot-4 freshman heads our list of freshmen who could make a major impact this season.

Underwood arrived on campus in time for spring practice and went 12 of 26 for 187 yards in the spring game, throwing an interception but also delivering an 88-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hoffman on a reverse flea-flicker.

"I think he's grown every single day since he's been on campus," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told reporters at the Big Ten media days event last month. "He's been with us since December. Continues to do everything he can to be, one, the best teammate he can be; two, to be the best student he can be; and then, three, to be the best football player that he can be and quarterback that he can be for our football team."

Michigan fans would love to see better quarterback production after the Wolverines followed up their 2023 national championship with an 8-5 season in which they threw more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (12).

Underwood could change that.

He was committed to LSU for much of his recruitment but changed his mind and signed with Michigan in December after a sales pitch that included a FaceTime chat with former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. He has made quite an early impression on his new coaches.

"He does everything the right way," Moore said. "He makes sure that he attacks everything the best way."

Michigan isn't the only Big Ten school that could be starting a freshman quarterback. Maryland freshman Malik Washington was competing with UCLA transfer Justyn Martin and Khristian Martin, who aren't related, as the Terrapins prepare to open their season against Florida Atlantic.

Other freshmen who could make immediate contributions:

Clemson DT Amare Adams

No. 4 Clemson has some experience at defensive tackle with DeMontre Capehart and Peter Woods returning from last year's playoff team, but Adams could be strong enough to earn himself a featured role as well. Adams, who is 6-4 and 310 pounds, was the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 22 overall prospect in his class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

"He's just not a normal freshman," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "He's a really, really talented young player."

Another defensive lineman who bears watching is Georgia's Elijah Griffin, who was ranked third overall in the 247Sports Composite.

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier

BYU has an uncertain quarterback situation following the summertime departure of 2024 starter Jake Retzlaff, who is now at Tulane. Retzlaff's exit left Bachmeier and McCae Hillstead competing for the starting spot.

Bachmeier initially signed with Stanford but transferred following the March firing of coach Troy Taylor. Bachmeier isn't the only Big 12 freshman quarterback who could earn an immediate starting role. Julian Lewis was competing with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter at Colorado.

Oregon WR Dakorien Moore

This 5-11 wideout accumulated over 3,400 yards receiving and scored 40 touchdowns during his high school career at Duncanville (Texas). The 247Sports Composite had him as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 overall prospect in his class.

Moore could provide an immediate boost for an Oregon receiving unit that could use the help with Evan Stewart injured and Jurrion Dickey suspended indefinitely. Stewart, who caught 48 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season, is expected to miss at least part of the season after tearing his patellar tendon in June.

LSU CB D.J. Pickett

Pickett came to No. 9 LSU from Zephyrhills (Florida) High as the nation's No. 2 cornerback and No. 11 overall prospect in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He could provide an immediate upgrade for an LSU defense that intercepted just six passes last season, the lowest total for any Southeastern Conference team.

Tennessee OT David Sanders

No. 24 Tennessee must replace four starters from the offensive line that helped the Volunteers earn a playoff berth last season. That creates plenty of opportunity for Sanders, who came out of Charlotte, North Carolina, as the 247Sports Composite's No. 6 overall prospect in his class. Sanders, who is 6-6 and 305 pounds, is expected to open the season as Tennessee's starting right tackle.

Florida WR Dallas Wilson

Wilson provided a tantalizing glimpse of his potential by catching 10 passes for 195 yards in No. 15 Florida's spring game, though he suffered a lower-leg injury that has sidelined him for part of preseason camp. The 6-3 wideout caught 130 passes for 2,424 yards and 30 touchdowns in his high school career in Tampa. Wilson signed with Florida after initially committing to Oregon. He's rated as the nation's No. 35 overall prospect and No. 8 receiver in his class by the 247Sports Composite.

