Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan knocks down 15 3s in 102-67 rout of Nebraska

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard applauds his players as they play against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. Michigan won 102-67. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Michigan Nebraska Basketball
Posted at 6:25 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 06:25:25-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Terrance Williams II tossed in 22 points, Brandon Johns Jr. scored 20 points and Michigan routed Nebraska, 102-67 in the Wolverines Big Ten Conference opener Tuesday night.

Johns hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the game to set the tone for the contest. Michigan rained in nine 3-pointers in the first half to build a 51-32 lead by intermission and the Wolverines (6-3, 1-0) shot 15 of 32 from beyond the arc.

Nebraska kept pace at first. Keisei Tominaga hit a pair of treys in the first three minutes and Lat Mayen hit a third with 13:59 left in the first half to pull the Cornhuskers even at 13-13, but Caleb Houstan and Hunter Dickinson both hit a 3 as Michigan answered with a 13-2 run.

Houstan hit back-to-back 3s and Terrance Williams II added a third during an 11-3 run that pushed the Michigan lead to 82-54 midway through the second half.

Eight Wolverines connected on at least one 3-pointer. Houstan hit 4 of 7 from distance and finished with 16 points. Williams was 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Dickinson finished with 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a season-high 31 points for Nebraska (5-5, 0-2), hitting 12 of 21 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and grabbed eight rebounds, Tominaga was 3 of 11 from long range and finished with 11 points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time