Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan hockey made history at the NHL Draft, but the players returned for 'unfinished business'

items.[0].videoTitle
Michigan hockey made history at the NHL Draft, but the players returned for 'unfinished business'
Matty Beniers Kent Johnson
Owen Power Michigan hockey
Posted at 8:20 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 08:20:53-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan made history at the NHL Draft, with four players picked in the top five selections.

Three of those players, Owen Power, Matty Beniers, and Kent Johnson, were freshmen last season. They could have signed contracts to go pro, but they're back in Ann Arbor for "unfinished business."

They made the decision to return to campus with goals in mind. The biggest one: win a national title. We spent a day with the Wolverines.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month