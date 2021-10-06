Michigan hockey made history at the NHL Draft, but the players returned for 'unfinished business'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan made history at the NHL Draft, with four players picked in the top five selections.

Three of those players, Owen Power, Matty Beniers, and Kent Johnson, were freshmen last season. They could have signed contracts to go pro, but they're back in Ann Arbor for "unfinished business."

They made the decision to return to campus with goals in mind. The biggest one: win a national title. We spent a day with the Wolverines.