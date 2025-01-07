Michigan Football Academy joining MLS Next

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We now know the official academy affiliate of West Michigan’s new pro soccer team.

The Michigan Football Academy will be part of MLS Next starting next season (2025–26).

This partnership will establish a pipeline of local soccer players.

The Michigan Football Academy, the area’s largest youth soccer club, was created seven years ago and will keep growing.

MLS Next will launch this year with teams for boys of various age groups. An estimated 100 athletes are expected to join.

West Michigan Soccer will kick off in 2027 at the Amway Stadium, which is under construction in Grand Rapids. They are hoping to hold at least 17 games each year, drawing 160,000 spectators to the city.

Grand Rapids A 'new era' for soccer in West Michigan as a professional team to debut in 2027 FOX 17 News

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube