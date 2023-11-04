Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Michigan fires Stalions, football staffer at center of sign-stealing investigation, AP source says

Michigan Sign Stealing Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, center right, watches against East Carolina as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, center left, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 2, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan Sign Stealing Football
Posted at 8:06 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 20:06:50-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has fired Connor Stalions, the low-level football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into a impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person said Stalions, who was suspended with pay two weeks ago, failed to show up for a scheduled hearing Friday and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate any internal or external investigations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not discussing its internal personnel moves publicly,

The NCAA is investigating Michigan for sending people to opponents’ games to record video that would be used to decode their in-game signals. Stalions was listed as a recruiting analyst for Michigan.

Multiple Big Ten schools found records of tickets purchased in the Stalions’ name to their games and surveillance video of the people sitting in those seats pointing cell phones toward the field.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book