Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs suspended indefinitely after OWI arrest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested for what police say was operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Chris Paige with the Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) confirmed to 7 Action News that Scruggs was arrested this morning around 3 a.m.

Scruggs was hired as Michigan's defensive line coach earlier this month. He has previously had coaching stints with the University of Wisconsin (2023), the New York Jets (2022) and the University of Cincinnati (2018-2021).

In a statement sent to media Saturday afternoon, Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore announced the suspension.

"Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."



7 Action News has filed a FOIA request to obtain a copy of the police report pretaining to Scruggs' arrest. We will keep viewers updated once we hear back from AAPD on that.