Michigan dealing with a referee shortage as high school sports begin

The high school sports season is about to get underway, and it will be a busy time for student-athletes, coaches, and referees.

For the past few years, fewer people have chosen to wear the stripes, making it hard to find officials for high school games.

The State of Michigan is facing a referee shortage, and the biggest problem contributing to the shortage is heckling parents.

Andrew Hayner has been a referee for nine years with the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He said he's seen it all from officiating youth through high school sports.

He's been a referee for football, basketball and baseball, and it runs in his family.

"My dad's been an official for over 20 years and I married into a great family. Both my father-in-law and brother-in-law are very veteran officials as well," Hayner said.

He said parents at the high school level are getting better when it comes to sportsmanship, but at the youth level, not so much.

"They're kind of living vicariously through them. They let the moment get out of hand and if things don't go their way, they're looking for someone to blame, whether it's another parent, coach or referee," he said.

The heckling parents screaming at referees are making this hobby into a nightmare.

"What other walk of society do we allow one adult to treat another adult the way we allow adults to treat sports officials? we just shrug and say it's part of the game," MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said.

According to Uyl, they speak with officials leaving the business and ask them why they made the decision.

"The two biggest reasons that are under our control are the way that they were treated by adult spectators, not kids, adult spectators, and the way they're treated by coaches," Uyl said.

The other contributing factor is the economy. During the recession in 2008, the state had the highest number of officials – around 12,800. Fast forward to just after the COVID-19 pandemic and there were only about 8,000. In the last two years, the numbers have rebounded slightly to 9,000 officials.

As for Hayner, he learns every game and teaches the new officials.

"It's a learning experience. It's a learning experience for every one of the referees, the players and the coaches," he said.

To learn more about becoming an official, you can visit the MHSAA website.