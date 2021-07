(WXYZ) — Michigan Basketball center Hunter Dickinson announced he is withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Ann Arbor.

Dickinson averaged 24.9 minutes per game in 28 games last season for the Wolverines with 14.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game.

On Monday, DeVante' Jones also announced he was withdrawing from the draft to play basketball at Michigan.