MHSAA releases pairings for 2025 Football Playoffs

High school football playoffs set to kickoff
The MHSAA has released the pairings for the 2025 Football Playoffs.

The 8-player finals will take place Nov. 22 at Northern Michigan University. The 11-player finals wll take place Nov. 28 and 30 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here is the 11-Player Finals schedule:

Friday, Nov. 28

  • 9:30 a.m. - Division 8
  • 12:30 p.m. - Division 4
  • 4 p.m. - Division 6
  • 7 p.m. - Division 2

Sunday, Nov. 30

  • 9:30 a.m. - Division 7
  • 12:30 p.m. - Division 3
  • 4 p.m. - Division 5
  • 7 p.m. - Division 1

The MHSAA says tickets are being sold online only at GoFan.

You can take a look the full list of pairings here, but here are the West Michigan-matchups:

11-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1
Region 1
District 1:

  • Jenison (4-5) at Hudsonville (9-0)
  • Grandville (4-5) at Rockford (7-2)

District 2:

  • Kalamazoo Central (6-3) at Howell (8-1)
  • Grand Ledge (7-2) at East Kentwood (7-2)

DIVISION 2
Region 1
District 1:

  • Mona Shores (5-4) at Muskegon (6-3)

District 2:

  • Lansing Everett (5-4) at Portage Central (9-0)
  • Portage Northern (7-2) at Byron Center (6-3)

DIVISION 3
Region 1
District 2:

  • Coopersville (4-5) at Kenowa Hills (8-1)
  • Cedar Springs (8-1) at East Grand Rapids (7-2)

Region 2
District 1:

  • Zeeland West (6-3) at Niles (9-0)
  • Zeeland East (6-3) at St. Joseph (5-4)

District 2:

  • Coldwater (6-3) at Lowell (7-2)
  • Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-3) at Hastings (7-2)

DIVISION 4
Region 1
District 2:

  • Holland Christian (5-4) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-1)
  • Spring Lake (6-3) at Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2)

Region 2
District 1:

  • Grand Rapids Christian (5-4) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (8-1)
  • Grand Rapids South Christian (4-5) at Portland (9-0)

District 2:

  • Three Rivers (5-4) at Paw Paw (6-3)
  • Vicksburg (5-4) at Edwardsburg (6-3)

DIVISION 5
Region 2
District 1:

  • Wyoming Kelloggsville (6-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)
  • Muskegon Oakridge (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)

District 2:

  • Hopkins (5-4) at Kalamazoo United (7-2)
  • Dowagiac (5-3) at Berrien Springs (5-2)

DIVISION 6
Region 1
District 2:

  • Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Reed City (7-2)
  • Montague (5-4) at Central Montcalm (7-2)

Region 2
District 1:

  • Ovid-Elsie (7-2) at Belding (8-1)
  • Kent City (9-0) at Olivet (8-1)

DIVISION 7
Region 2
District 1:

  • Ravenna (4-5) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0)
  • Saranac (7-2) at North Muskegon (6-3)

Region 3
District 1:

  • Galesburg Augusta (4-5) at Schoolcraft (7-2)
  • Constantine (6-3) at Lawton (7-2)

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1
Region 3:

  • Climax -Scotts (7-2) at Gobles (7-2)

DIVISION 2
Region 3:

  • Marion (6-3) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0)
  • Grand Rapids Sacred Heart (8-1) at Mendon (9-0)

