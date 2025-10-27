MHSAA releases pairings for 2025 Football Playoffs

The MHSAA has released the pairings for the 2025 Football Playoffs.

The 8-player finals will take place Nov. 22 at Northern Michigan University. The 11-player finals wll take place Nov. 28 and 30 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here is the 11-Player Finals schedule:

Friday, Nov. 28



9:30 a.m. - Division 8

12:30 p.m. - Division 4

4 p.m. - Division 6

7 p.m. - Division 2

Sunday, Nov. 30



9:30 a.m. - Division 7

12:30 p.m. - Division 3

4 p.m. - Division 5

7 p.m. - Division 1

The MHSAA says tickets are being sold online only at GoFan.

You can take a look the full list of pairings here, but here are the West Michigan-matchups:

11-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

Region 1

District 1:



Jenison (4-5) at Hudsonville (9-0)

Grandville (4-5) at Rockford (7-2)

District 2:



Kalamazoo Central (6-3) at Howell (8-1)

Grand Ledge (7-2) at East Kentwood (7-2)

DIVISION 2

Region 1

District 1:



Mona Shores (5-4) at Muskegon (6-3)

District 2:



Lansing Everett (5-4) at Portage Central (9-0)

Portage Northern (7-2) at Byron Center (6-3)

DIVISION 3

Region 1

District 2:



Coopersville (4-5) at Kenowa Hills (8-1)

Cedar Springs (8-1) at East Grand Rapids (7-2)

Region 2

District 1:



Zeeland West (6-3) at Niles (9-0)

Zeeland East (6-3) at St. Joseph (5-4)

District 2:



Coldwater (6-3) at Lowell (7-2)

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-3) at Hastings (7-2)

DIVISION 4

Region 1

District 2:



Holland Christian (5-4) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-1)

Spring Lake (6-3) at Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2)

Region 2

District 1:



Grand Rapids Christian (5-4) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (8-1)

Grand Rapids South Christian (4-5) at Portland (9-0)

District 2:



Three Rivers (5-4) at Paw Paw (6-3)

Vicksburg (5-4) at Edwardsburg (6-3)

DIVISION 5

Region 2

District 1:



Wyoming Kelloggsville (6-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)

Muskegon Oakridge (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)

District 2:



Hopkins (5-4) at Kalamazoo United (7-2)

Dowagiac (5-3) at Berrien Springs (5-2)

DIVISION 6

Region 1

District 2:



Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Reed City (7-2)

Montague (5-4) at Central Montcalm (7-2)

Region 2

District 1:



Ovid-Elsie (7-2) at Belding (8-1)

Kent City (9-0) at Olivet (8-1)

DIVISION 7

Region 2

District 1:



Ravenna (4-5) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0)

Saranac (7-2) at North Muskegon (6-3)

Region 3

District 1:



Galesburg Augusta (4-5) at Schoolcraft (7-2)

Constantine (6-3) at Lawton (7-2)

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

Region 3:



Climax -Scotts (7-2) at Gobles (7-2)

DIVISION 2

Region 3:



Marion (6-3) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0)

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart (8-1) at Mendon (9-0)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube