MHSAA releases pairings for 2025 Football Playoffs

The MHSAA has released the pairings for the 2025 Football Playoffs.
The 8-player finals will take place Nov. 22 at Northern Michigan University. The 11-player finals wll take place Nov. 28 and 30 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Here is the 11-Player Finals schedule:
Friday, Nov. 28
- 9:30 a.m. - Division 8
- 12:30 p.m. - Division 4
- 4 p.m. - Division 6
- 7 p.m. - Division 2
Sunday, Nov. 30
- 9:30 a.m. - Division 7
- 12:30 p.m. - Division 3
- 4 p.m. - Division 5
- 7 p.m. - Division 1
The MHSAA says tickets are being sold online only at GoFan.
You can take a look the full list of pairings here, but here are the West Michigan-matchups:
11-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
Region 1
District 1:
- Jenison (4-5) at Hudsonville (9-0)
- Grandville (4-5) at Rockford (7-2)
District 2:
- Kalamazoo Central (6-3) at Howell (8-1)
- Grand Ledge (7-2) at East Kentwood (7-2)
DIVISION 2
Region 1
District 1:
- Mona Shores (5-4) at Muskegon (6-3)
District 2:
- Lansing Everett (5-4) at Portage Central (9-0)
- Portage Northern (7-2) at Byron Center (6-3)
DIVISION 3
Region 1
District 2:
- Coopersville (4-5) at Kenowa Hills (8-1)
- Cedar Springs (8-1) at East Grand Rapids (7-2)
Region 2
District 1:
- Zeeland West (6-3) at Niles (9-0)
- Zeeland East (6-3) at St. Joseph (5-4)
District 2:
- Coldwater (6-3) at Lowell (7-2)
- Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-3) at Hastings (7-2)
DIVISION 4
Region 1
District 2:
- Holland Christian (5-4) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-1)
- Spring Lake (6-3) at Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2)
Region 2
District 1:
- Grand Rapids Christian (5-4) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (8-1)
- Grand Rapids South Christian (4-5) at Portland (9-0)
District 2:
- Three Rivers (5-4) at Paw Paw (6-3)
- Vicksburg (5-4) at Edwardsburg (6-3)
DIVISION 5
Region 2
District 1:
- Wyoming Kelloggsville (6-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)
- Muskegon Oakridge (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)
District 2:
- Hopkins (5-4) at Kalamazoo United (7-2)
- Dowagiac (5-3) at Berrien Springs (5-2)
DIVISION 6
Region 1
District 2:
- Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Reed City (7-2)
- Montague (5-4) at Central Montcalm (7-2)
Region 2
District 1:
- Ovid-Elsie (7-2) at Belding (8-1)
- Kent City (9-0) at Olivet (8-1)
DIVISION 7
Region 2
District 1:
- Ravenna (4-5) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0)
- Saranac (7-2) at North Muskegon (6-3)
Region 3
District 1:
- Galesburg Augusta (4-5) at Schoolcraft (7-2)
- Constantine (6-3) at Lawton (7-2)
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
Region 3:
- Climax -Scotts (7-2) at Gobles (7-2)
DIVISION 2
Region 3:
- Marion (6-3) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0)
- Grand Rapids Sacred Heart (8-1) at Mendon (9-0)
