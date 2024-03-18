Men’s NCAA tournament: Here’s who MSU will face in the Round of 64

OAKLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The bracket for the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament has been revealed, and we now know who Michigan State will be facing in the Round of 64, along with where they'll be playing in less than a week.

The Michigan State Spartans are the 9-seed in the West Region, and will face 8-seeded Mississippi State in Charlotte, North Carolina. That game will tip-off on Thursday, March 21, at 12:15 p.m. on CBS.

This is MSU's 26th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance under Hall-of-Fame head coach Tom Izzo, which is the longest streak of tournament appearances all-time in men's college basketball.

Last season, Izzo became the first men’s basketball head coach in history to lead his team to 25-straight NCAA tournament appearances. This is Izzo's 29th season as head coach of the Spartans.