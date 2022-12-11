Watch Now
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game

A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is show on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Posted at 11:09 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 23:09:26-05

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl has been honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England.

A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 48-year-old journalist.

He died while working at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday. FIFA says "tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium.

He should have been here." Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday at Lusail Stadium.

