Mel Tucker doesn't expect 'unconditional support' from fans amid four-game skid

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the third quarter of Michigan State’s home game against Ohio State, the green in Spartan Stadium had nearly cleared out and only left was fans who made the trip from Columbus wearing Scarlet and Gray. As for Mel Tucker? He said he didn’t notice or pay attention because he is so in tune with the game. However, looking at the situation after the fact? His explanation was very clear.

Mel Tucker opens by saying someone after the Ohio State game told him it looked like JV vs. Varsity out there.



They went through film & analyzed areas where it DIDN’T look like that, where they did good things. He said the issue is stringing together good things in all phases. pic.twitter.com/ytJtZJr5Nk — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 10, 2022

“I don’t have an expectation of unconditional support from anyone in my life, period,” said Mel Tucker. "Maybe a handful of people. That’s not an expectation that I have, unconditional support, from anyone, ever.”

He went on to explain that fans of Spartan football deserve a product that they’re proud of and one that keeps them in their seats. He doesn’t expect unconditional support from them, as he doesn’t expect it from his dogs, PJ and KJ.

“Dogs are a man’s best friend, right? Yeah, win or tie,” Tucker laughed. “That’s when a dog is your best friend, win or tie. If I come home from a game and we didn’t play well, KJ and PJ are looking at me like, ‘really? Is that It?’ I don’t get mad at them and I’m still going to feed them. What do you expect?”

Mel Tucker understands fans leaving the game early. He says his team needs to play football they’re proud of. His explanation is perfect.



He can count on one hand how many people he expects unconditional support from. That doesn’t include Spartan fans, not even his dogs PJ & KJ. pic.twitter.com/rVxLVe2LRg — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 10, 2022

He doesn’t think that fans would stay at a game with a product they’re not proud of, as he explained that college football is a production business. The better they do for fans, the better they get from fans.

“What is my message to fans?” Tucker asked. “We need to play better football so you can be proud and it’s the brand of football out there that you expect.”

Despite the final score of the game against Ohio State and the emptying of Spartan Stadium, Tucker was insistent that his team still did do some stuff well. It just wasn’t enough to beat a team like the Buckeyes. When watching film, he said the team focused on the “why” more than anything. Why did we do well here and why did we not do well here?

“We have to be able to- offense, defense, special teams- string several good plays together, several positives plays together in a row to be successful,” said Tucker. “That is what we have not been able to do on a consistent basis.”

Red will once again flood East Lansing as the Badgers come to town for homecoming. Mel Tucker graduated from University of Wisconsin in 1995 and played football for the Badgers. Tucker was asked if there is any sentimental value that comes with coaching against his former school. Without any hesitation, he quickly answered no. Michigan State is looking to break a four-game losing skid.