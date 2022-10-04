Mel Tucker amid three-game skid: 'The easy bus isn't coming'

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University is winless in the Big Ten with their toughest opponent ahead of them Saturday at home. Spartans head coach Mel Tucker said the Ohio State Buckeyes present a “tremendous challenge.”

He knows the program and respects the program because he was once a part of it. In 2002, as a member of the coaching staff, Tucker was a part of Ohio State’s national title. He still has his championship ring in his office, although he doesn’t pay too much attention to it.

That’s because of a lesson he learned from a mentor, Jim Tressel. Tressel told his coaching staff at Ohio State after the championship win not to let him catch them looking at your ring. Tucker says it's a valuable lesson.

Weekly visit with Mel Tucker: he says they have "a tremendous challenge" ahead with Ohio State and they're excited to be back home.

“It’s already in the books right, what’s next? If you keep looking in the past, that’s not going to help you very much,” said Tucker.

Looking ahead and not looking back is a big mindset for Tucker and his team as they’re trying to get over a three-game skid against the third ranked team in the country.

Mel Tucker challenged his players about how they handle adversity. "If you're sitting here waiting for the easy bus, the easy bus isn't coming."

“There are bumps in the road and some are severe and some are not so much,” said Tucker. ”If you’re sitting here waiting for the easy bus to come around, the easy bus isn’t coming.”

Despite the challenge and adversity the Buckeyes present, Tucker knows and upset isn’t out of the question and through his years of coaching, he knows what it takes.

“First of all, you have to believe,” said Tucker. ”That’s one. And you have to strip the name off the jersey and go to work.”

Tucker acknowledged the reality of the state of the Spartans and he knows the fans want to see a better product. With coaches getting fired across college football, he said it is a production business and he and the Spartans need to produce.

