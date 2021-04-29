Marvel creates 'Black Panther'-inspired cover featuring Michigan's Kwity Paye for NFL Draft

As part of its NFL Draft presentation, ESPN collaborated with Marvel to create 'homage' cover designs featuring top prospects.

Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye is depicted in a cover inspired by Black Panther #1.

"Kwity Paye showcases outstanding speed and strength using excellent balance and closing speed as he fluidly twists and battles to rush the passer on the football field," ESPN and Marvel said in a release. "With roots outside the U.S., Paye has made his mark as an elite pass rusher who is on his way into the NFL. Black Panther is a regal presence on the Avengers roster with similar quickness and tenacity. The cover to Black Panther #1 portrays the confidence and rare skills that he shares with the University of Michigan standout."

Other prospects featured in the Marvel NFL Draft covers include Alabama's DeVonta Smith (Spider-Man: Miles Morales #1), Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Hulk: Last Call #1), Alabama's Najee Harris (Blade #3), BYU's Zach Wilson (Captain America: Living Legend #1), Georgia's Azeez Ojulari (Wolverine Vol. 2), and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (cover to be revealed Thursday on ESPN.)