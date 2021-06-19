Watch
Sports

Actions

Maguire sets the pace after round two of Meijer LPGA Classic

Ireland native shoots 64 in round two
items.[0].image.alt
Kellen Voss / FOX 17
Leona Maguire leads Meijer LPGA Classic
Posted at 8:57 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 20:57:46-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Day two is in the books at the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

Late in the round, Ireland's Leona Maguire stole the spotlight, following up her 65 on Thursday with a 64 in round two.

Maguire would finish the round with an eagle on the eighth hole and a birdie on the ninth to set the pace at 15-under par.

Day two leaderboard
The leaderboard after round two at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Behind Maguire, Su Ho and Lindy Duncan each shot a 65 and are twelve-under and eleven-under par, respectively.

Four golfers sit tied for fourth place after two rounds of play including Nelly Korda, Anna Nordqvist, Lizette Salas, Mina Harigae and Brittany Altomare.

Another round two highlight would be from Perrine Delacour of France who also shot a 64 in round two to sit tied for ninth at nine-under par.

Fan favorite Lexi Thompson is currently tied for 16th at eight-under par after back-to-back 68s in the opening two rounds.

Meanwhile, defending tournament champion Brooke Henderson missed the cut by one stroke after shooting a second round 67, finishing two-under par.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time