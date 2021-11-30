Watch
LSU hires Kelly away from Notre Dame to be Tigers next coach

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, center, runs onto the field for the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Brian Kelly
Posted at 11:08 PM, Nov 29, 2021
LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. It is a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport's most storied program to a Southeastern Conference powerhouse.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU.

The move comes just a day after Southern California lured Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.

Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly is 113-40.

