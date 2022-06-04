Lone goal wins district final game for Unity Christian Soccer

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A lone goal from sophomore Emily Timmer won the Unity Christian Crusaders back to back district titles.

It was scoreless for the majority of the game until the last 12 minutes. That is when Timmer made her shot off a pass from teammate Jenna Schrieber.

"I ended up being there and I saw it coming. I just, I just got to the ball in time. I don't really know, I kinda just freaked out. It's just so cool because being a sophomore like my first year on varsity, just scoring the goal, i was really happy," said Emilly Timmer.

"The goal we got was beautiful. So it's a credit to our kids for making that play. We talked at halftime and said it could very well come down to one game and we're very fourtunate and blessed that today it was us," said Head Coach Randy Heethuis.

Unity will now play South Haven on Tuesday, May 7th at 7pm at Ostego High School.