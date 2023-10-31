Lomas Brown speaks on his induction into the Pride of the Lions

The Detroit Lions honored offensive tackle Lomas Brown by inducting him into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Pride of the Lions is a permanent display at Ford Field honoring the greatest players in Lions history. He is the 20th Lions player to be inducted into the pride.

Our Jeanna Trotman caught up with Brown, who is also the team's color analyst for the radio broadcast, before the game.

Brown was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft and played 11 seasons with Detroit. He started all but one of the 164 games hep layed for the Lions,

