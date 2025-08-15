LIV Golf Michigan team championship: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — LIV Golf is coming to Michigan next weekend for its team championship, the final event of the season with some major golfers playing in metro Detroit.
The three-day team championship kicks off Friday, Aug. 22 at The Cardinal at St. John's in Plymouth and wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 24.
Here's everything you need to know about the event.
Team Championship format
There are 13 teams consisting of four golfers each on LIV. The Wednesday before the team championships, the 12th-ranked and 13th-ranked teams will face off for a play-in match to see who will advance to the weekend.
According to LIV, on Friday, the captains of the top-seeded teams will choose what team they want to face. There will be six head-to-head matchups among the 12 teams.
Those teams will compete in two singles matches and one alternate-shot foursomes match – with three points up for grabs.
"That ensures that fans will see all 48 players compete in the quarterfinals," White said. "So those three points up for grabs; you win two of them, you advance to the semifinals."
On Saturday, there will be two brackets with everyone playing: The Championship bracket with the six teams who won, and the rankings bracket for the other six. Then, the top captains will pick the teams they want to compete against, and the three winning teams will go to the finals. Then, on Sunday, it's all stroke play. All four scores count for each team.
Tickets
Tickets are still on sale for the tournament. There are grounds tickets and grounds plus tickets, which have an exclusive grounds plus viewing platform. There are also hospitality tickets. Kids 12 and under are free with a grounds ticket, and one adult ticket admits one child.
Schedule
Friday, Aug. 22
- 10 a.m. - Gates open, hospitality and fan village open
- 12:05 p.m. - Shotgun start for round 1
- 5:30 p.m. - Gates and fan village close
Saturday, Aug. 23
- 8 a.m. - Gates, hospitality and fan village open
- 10:05 a.m. - Shotgun start for round 2
- After golf (around 2:30 p.m.) - Imagine Dragons at the concert stage
- 4:30 p.m. - Gates close
Sunday, Aug. 24
- 11 a.m. - Gates open, hospitality and fan village open
- 1:05 p.m. - Shotgun start for final round
- After golf - Podium ceremony
- After play (around 7 p.m.) - Swedish House Mafia at the concert stage
Parking
Parking for ticketholders is located at Lot GP (15000 Ridge Rd. Plymouth, MI 48170) and shuttles will be provided to and from the venue. Lots open one hour before gates each day. There is no parking at Saint John's Resort.
Taxies and rideshare drop-off will be at USA Hockey Arena (14900 Beck Rd.) and shuttles will take you to the course
Course map
You can see an entire course map below
LIV Golf Fan Village
LIV's fan village will include food and drinks, golf experiences, music and more. It will also include a Slide Down Motown, Slapshot challenge, dunk tank and treasure hunt.
LIV Golf Teams
There are 13 teams consisting of four players on LIV Golf. The teams and players are below.
4Aces
- Dustin Johnson
- Thomas Pieters
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
Cleeks
- Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
- Frederik Kjettrupt
- Adrian Meronk
Crushers
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Josele Ballester
- David Puig
HyFlyers
- Phil Mickelson
- Andy Ogletree
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads
- Kevin Na
- Yubin Jang
- Jinichrio Kozuma
- Danny Lee
Legion XIII
- Jon Rahm
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tom McKibbin
- Caleb Surratt
Majesticks
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
RangeGoats
- Bubba Watson
- Ben Campbell
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
Ripper
- Cameron Smith
- Lucas Herbert
- Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman
Smash
- Brooks Koepka
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
Stinger
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
Torque
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sebastian Munoz
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
Entry and prohibited items
- Guests are permitted to carry an opaque bag, measuring no larger than 6" x 6" x 6" (small sized handbag) and/or a clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" (30.5 cm x 15.25 cm x 30.5 cm), in their natural state such as a Ziploc gallon freezer bag. There will be no storage offered for oversized bags.
- No buckles, grommets/hardware or decor can be concealing any part of the bag.
- Guests may bring food into the tournament for individual consumption in a clear, resealable plastic bag not to exceed the size of a (1) gallon bag. Apples, oranges, pears and other whole fruit must be cut in half. Outside beverages are not permitted.
- One reusable plastic water cup/bottle per person that is empty or factory sealed, which cannot hold more than 32 oz / 1 L is allowed.
- Exceptions are made for Guests will medical needs and for glass baby bottles at the sole and absolute discretion of management.
- Bags and their interiors will be visually inspected by security personnel at a screening table. Guests' belongings will be in their sight throughout the screening process, and Guests can pick up their belongings at the end of the table once they have completed the bag checks.
- Medically necessary materials, mobility assistance devices, strollers, and small diaper bags are allowed and are subject to search.
- Any item that could affect the safety of the Tournament, its attendees, or property shall not be permitted onto the grounds. Any person that could affect the safety of the Tournament, its attendees, or property shall be denied entry.
- LIV Golf management reserves the right to prohibit or require the removal of any items at its sole and absolute discretion.
PROHIBITED ITEMS include, but are not limited to:
- Firearms, knives, electronic "stun" devices, chemicals, or other weapons of any kind (regardless of license or permit).
- Lounge chairs, over-sized chairs with extended footrests or rigid type chairs (such as solid metal lawn or folding chairs). Chairs and/or seat cushions must not be stored in a bag. Small folding chairs are permissible.
- Briefcases, suitcases/luggage of any kind, or other hard-sided bags or containers.
- Any plastic water cup/bottle exceeding 32 oz / 1 L, or that is not empty or factory sealed.
- Coolers, metal or glass bottles/cups of any kind unless medically necessary.
- Anything (including, but not limited to, flags, flyers, banners, clothing, etc.) that would facilitate ambush marketing or other commercial activity is not permitted.
- Golf clubs or any size, brooms, poles, periscopes, staffs, or sticks. Golf shoes with metal spikes.
- Video cameras or other equipment designed for the sole purpose of video and/or audio recording, except for media personnel with proper credentials.
- TVs, computers, laptops, or tablets to include wireless devices that emit radio waves (such as cell phone signal jammers, radio scanners and walkie talkies, Wi-Fi routers (wireless local networking devices), except for personal mobile phones and wireless receivers (such as radios).
- Alcohol and illegal drugs or recreational drugs of any kind.
- Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)
- Air horns, fireworks, confetti, streamers, glitter, and other distracting devices that may interfere with and/or distract an event participant or impede audio or audio/visual telecast or recording of the event, or any technology-related service provided at the Tournament.
- Stepladders, stools, buckets, milk crates, or raised platforms of any kind.
- Projectiles (e.g. golf balls, Frisbees, or beach balls)
- Drones, remote-controlled aircraft, or other unmanned devices.
- Bicycles, segways, scooters, skateboards, or other personal transportation devices (motorized or self-propelled) allowed inside admission gates (other than used for individuals with mobility disabilities or medical purposes)
- Aerosol cans (e.g. mace, pepper spray, hairspray, or sunscreen). Cream sunscreen is allowed.
- Visibly obscene, indecent, or inappropriate clothing, masks, or costumes.
- Banners, boards, symbols, flyers, clothing, insignias, or propaganda-type material of an extreme religious, racist, or xenophobic nature or constituting an incitement to violence.
- Objects that might compromise or disrupt the experience and enjoyment of other spectators, such as large flags, banners, signs, oversized hats, large umbrellas (golf umbrellas allowed), whistles, vuvuzelas, musical instruments, horns, etc.
- Laser pointer pens, selfie sticks, mono/tripods, or other professional camera equipment
- Small pocket-sized digital cameras with a zoom lens 6 inches or shorter are permitted. Larger 35mm cameras cannot exceed 3 inches in length.
- Any other objects deemed dangerous or inappropriate at the sole discretion of LIV Golf or its representatives that might compromise or disrupt the experience and enjoyment of other spectators, broadcast, or LIV Golf sponsored or endorsed activity will be allowed.