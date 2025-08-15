LIV Golf Michigan team championship: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — LIV Golf is coming to Michigan next weekend for its team championship, the final event of the season with some major golfers playing in metro Detroit.

The three-day team championship kicks off Friday, Aug. 22 at The Cardinal at St. John's in Plymouth and wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Team Championship format

There are 13 teams consisting of four golfers each on LIV. The Wednesday before the team championships, the 12th-ranked and 13th-ranked teams will face off for a play-in match to see who will advance to the weekend.

According to LIV, on Friday, the captains of the top-seeded teams will choose what team they want to face. There will be six head-to-head matchups among the 12 teams.

Those teams will compete in two singles matches and one alternate-shot foursomes match – with three points up for grabs.

"That ensures that fans will see all 48 players compete in the quarterfinals," White said. "So those three points up for grabs; you win two of them, you advance to the semifinals."

On Saturday, there will be two brackets with everyone playing: The Championship bracket with the six teams who won, and the rankings bracket for the other six. Then, the top captains will pick the teams they want to compete against, and the three winning teams will go to the finals. Then, on Sunday, it's all stroke play. All four scores count for each team.

Tickets

Tickets are still on sale for the tournament. There are grounds tickets and grounds plus tickets, which have an exclusive grounds plus viewing platform. There are also hospitality tickets. Kids 12 and under are free with a grounds ticket, and one adult ticket admits one child.

Schedule

Friday, Aug. 22



10 a.m. - Gates open, hospitality and fan village open

12:05 p.m. - Shotgun start for round 1

5:30 p.m. - Gates and fan village close

Saturday, Aug. 23



8 a.m. - Gates, hospitality and fan village open

10:05 a.m. - Shotgun start for round 2

After golf (around 2:30 p.m.) - Imagine Dragons at the concert stage

4:30 p.m. - Gates close

Sunday, Aug. 24



11 a.m. - Gates open, hospitality and fan village open

1:05 p.m. - Shotgun start for final round

After golf - Podium ceremony

After play (around 7 p.m.) - Swedish House Mafia at the concert stage

Parking

Parking for ticketholders is located at Lot GP (15000 Ridge Rd. Plymouth, MI 48170) and shuttles will be provided to and from the venue. Lots open one hour before gates each day. There is no parking at Saint John's Resort.

Taxies and rideshare drop-off will be at USA Hockey Arena (14900 Beck Rd.) and shuttles will take you to the course

Course map

You can see an entire course map below

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Fan Village

LIV's fan village will include food and drinks, golf experiences, music and more. It will also include a Slide Down Motown, Slapshot challenge, dunk tank and treasure hunt.

LIV Golf Teams

There are 13 teams consisting of four players on LIV Golf. The teams and players are below.

4Aces



Dustin Johnson

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Cleeks



Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland

Frederik Kjettrupt

Adrian Meronk

Crushers



Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs



Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Josele Ballester

David Puig

HyFlyers



Phil Mickelson

Andy Ogletree

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads



Kevin Na

Yubin Jang

Jinichrio Kozuma

Danny Lee

Legion XIII



Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton

Tom McKibbin

Caleb Surratt

Majesticks



Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

RangeGoats



Bubba Watson

Ben Campbell

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Ripper



Cameron Smith

Lucas Herbert

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Smash



Brooks Koepka

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

Stinger



Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Torque



Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Entry and prohibited items



Guests are permitted to carry an opaque bag, measuring no larger than 6" x 6" x 6" (small sized handbag) and/or a clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" (30.5 cm x 15.25 cm x 30.5 cm), in their natural state such as a Ziploc gallon freezer bag. There will be no storage offered for oversized bags.

No buckles, grommets/hardware or decor can be concealing any part of the bag.

Guests may bring food into the tournament for individual consumption in a clear, resealable plastic bag not to exceed the size of a (1) gallon bag. Apples, oranges, pears and other whole fruit must be cut in half. Outside beverages are not permitted.

One reusable plastic water cup/bottle per person that is empty or factory sealed, which cannot hold more than 32 oz / 1 L is allowed.

Exceptions are made for Guests will medical needs and for glass baby bottles at the sole and absolute discretion of management.

Bags and their interiors will be visually inspected by security personnel at a screening table. Guests' belongings will be in their sight throughout the screening process, and Guests can pick up their belongings at the end of the table once they have completed the bag checks.

Medically necessary materials, mobility assistance devices, strollers, and small diaper bags are allowed and are subject to search.

Any item that could affect the safety of the Tournament, its attendees, or property shall not be permitted onto the grounds. Any person that could affect the safety of the Tournament, its attendees, or property shall be denied entry.

LIV Golf management reserves the right to prohibit or require the removal of any items at its sole and absolute discretion.

PROHIBITED ITEMS include, but are not limited to:

