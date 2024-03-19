Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to be featured on new Netflix series 'Receiver'

Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be one if five players featured on a new Netflix series called "Receiver."

Produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, the eight-episode series will debut this summer and is the latest show from Netflix and the NFL, following their hit series "Quarterback."

Other players featured will be Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers).

St. Brown had 119 catches last season, which was tied for second-most by a receiver in the league. His 1,515 yards was the third-most in the league and 10 touchdowns was tied for the fourth-most.

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the 'Receiver' world after the success of our 'Quarterback' series," said Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix. “NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."

“We were thrilled last summer to see audiences all over the world diving into the lives of NFL quarterbacks," said Joe Zucco, supervising producer, NFL Films. “We believe the extraordinary skills, dedication and passion of the NFL's great wide receivers – and one tight end – will make a perfect follow-up."

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it's like to play receiver at the highest level," said Peyton Manning. “As we did with 'Quarterback,' we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best."