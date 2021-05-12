Lions top pick Penei Sewell says he has COVID-19, will miss rookie minicamp

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions first round draft pick Penei Sewell announced on social media Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be missing the team's rookie minicamp.

"Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches," Sewell wrote. "Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared!"

Detroit's rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 14-16.