Lions solely focused on what's ahead: A mirror image of themselves from Jacksonville

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead for the Lions are the Jaguars and if you ask Dan Campbell, that’s all that is ahead of them. He said his team’s whole focus has to be solely on Jacksonville. He calls them a mirror image of the Lions.

"They just came away from probably their best win they’ve had," said Campbell. "We have to understand what’s going to be coming into Ford Field on Sunday. If we don’t, then we don’t have a chance."

He added that the Jaguars are coming off the biggest win of the season, upsetting the Ravens with a gutsy touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds of the game. The game-tying score was caught by former Lions Marvin Jones Jr. The Lions were on a three-game win streak before just barely losing to a super bowl contending Bills team. They know how important Sunday is to get back to where they were.

"The thing is we can't think of a streak," said Ragnow. "We have to think of this week."

There are a few important player updates ahead of the Jaguars. Both Jameson Williams and Romeo Okwara are “tall orders” to be ready by Sunday, Jerry Jacobs though is out of concussion protocol, and Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are trending to return in time. As of Monday, they've placed DE Charles Harris on injured reserve and signed DE/LB James Houston to the active roster from the practice squad.

