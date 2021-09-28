Watch
Lions release veteran LB Jamie Collins after unsuccessful trade attempts

Lon Horwedel/AP
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jamie Collins (8) reacts to recovering a San Francisco 49ers fumble In the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 16:46:02-04

The Lions couldn't find a suitor for Jamie Collins.

Detroit released the veteran linebacker on Tuesday, a week after he was removed as a starter.

The Lions kept Collins out of practice and away from the team after Dan Campbell said they met with the 31-year-old.

They hoped to make a trade as recently as Monday. Campbell said last week they had suitors for a deal.

"We’re still working on it right now," Campbell said Monday. "That’s still in the works."

Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin shared time in place of Collins in the loss to the Ravens.

