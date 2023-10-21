Watch Now
Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to play Sunday, 'take the load' of carries

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Posted at 4:08 AM, Oct 21, 2023
Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be back on Sunday as the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Dan Campbell said to reporters Friday that Gibbs will play after missing the past two games due to a hamstring injury.

Campbell said he thinks Gibbs will need to take a lot of the work in the game.

"I’d like to say we’re going to be careful with him, but the reality is we need him," Campbell said.

Detroit's running back corps has been ripe with injuries this entire season. Running back David Montgomery, who has carried the load in the games he's played in, is expected to miss some time due to a rib injury from last week's game.

Running back Craig Reynolds also had limited practice on Thursday due to a toe and hamstring injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday.

Gibbs has 39 carries for 179 yards this season and 14 catches for 70 yards.

