Lions Pride on full display in West Michigan - Pet Feature!

Check out this Pride of Lions — West Michigan pets get decked out for the playoffs!

Want to join in? Send pictures or videos (of pets or human Lions fans, decor, and more) to News@Fox17Online.com!

Just a bunch of cardiac kitties (and a pup) Photo by: Lisa Herrick Fergus the Lions pup Photo by: Jim Palumbo Ella the lions pup Photo by: Rosie Taylor Ella the lions pup Photo by: Rosie Taylor Gus the bulldog Photo by: Stacy Van Dyken Hutch Photo by: Brittany Slone Lions pup Photo by: Ryan Schmidt Lions Pup Photo by: Lisa Herrick Buddy the Lions pup Photo by: Robert Goris Whiskey the Lions Pup Photo by: Autumn Spice Whiskey the Lions Pup Photo by: Autumn Spice Kit, Matt and Parker Photo by: Matt Witkos Lee VanStreain.jpg Photo by: Lee VanStreain Lions Kitty Photo by: Lisa Herrick Amy Van.jpg Photo by: Amy Van Ryan Schmidt.jpg Photo by: Ryan Schmidt Jessica Torres.jpg Photo by: Jessica Torres A dog named Duck Photo by: Chris Bovia Lions Pup Maggie May Photo by: Mark Bourne Lions pup Photo by: Rachel Thatcher Lions Kitty Photo by: Lisa Herrick Lions Pup Photo by: Douglas Karel Pug in Lions gear Photo by: Jane Jacobs Lions fans Photo by: Jane Jacobs Chevy Photo by: Carly Daugherty Rocky Photo by: unnamed FOX 17 viewer Lulu the pug Photo by: Christopher & Jennifer Piper Photo by: Lauren Elizabeth London Photo by: Karen Harris Koda Photo by: Tiffany Udell Kenzie Photo by: Shari Izzy Photo by: Ryan and Jenn Hulst Cyrus Photo by: Joan Laraway Bear by Debra Flynn.jpg Photo by: Debra Flynn Lions Kitty Photo by: Lisa Herrick

