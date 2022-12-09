Lions prepare for rematch with Vikings, a game that “burns” Dan Campbell

When you look at the 2022 Lions season, there are a few games and plays the team would like back. Their first away game and first NFC North meeting in Minnesota probably tops that list.
“Of course it burns me,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. “I mean that’ll be there until the day I die. That’s not going to go away. It does, but I also know, I can’t wallow in that, and let that pull me down. Maybe we needed this to happen to get to where we’re at right now at this point.”
And at this point, the Lions have four wins in their last five games. They’re in the hunt for the postseason, which is a far cry from where they were in the first half of the season. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, realistic as always, was adamant on the Lions current situation.
Last week Aaron Glenn’s biggest point was: “How are we going to respond after a loss?”— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 8, 2022
He said his defense responded well and calls the Jacksonville game, along with the Green Bay game, their two best showings yet. pic.twitter.com/iwq2qeRrlU
"You can't get comfortable with success,” said Glenn.
Glenn did say that he felt the defensive performance in the Lions’ win against Jacksonville was their best outing of the season, in addition to their win against Green Bay. Campbell echoed the sentiment about the team’s current product in an enthusiastic locker room celebration on Sunday telling his team that they are playing their best football.
Johnson wasn’t shy in also commending the job his offense did against Jacksonville, going a perfect eight-for-eight on offensive drives, never punting and scoring at every opportunity. There were obvious heroes of the game like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he also was quick to credit “unsung heroes” like Khalif Raymond and DJ Chark.
“It’s fun to come to work right now.”
OC Ben Coordinator echoed Dan Campbell’s thoughts that the Lions are playing their best football.— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 8, 2022
“When we’re efficient, we can score some points. It was encouraging to see that from our unit.” pic.twitter.com/VHzO9kWmnu
Other notes from Thursday at Allen Park:
- James Houston. According to Glenn, Houston is someone they have a definite plan for. Glenn said he is a “good athlete that can get to the quarterback.” He said it is important to protect him and his confidence in terms of how they utilize him and introduce him to a bigger role on the field. Glenn said he needs to have a total understanding of the Lions defense, but that they have a plan of how to use him the right way. He added in terms of his potential, “if you have a trait that we can utilize and that we can develop, come play for us.”
- DeShon Elliott. Glenn said that Elliott is playing at a much higher level than he was at the beginning of the season and it really comes down to three different parts of his game: the mental part, communication part, and playing within the team’s scheme. “He wasn’t doing that originally, but he’s doing that now and that’s the reason he’s out there and playing the way he is playing.”
- TJ Hockenson. The Lions will reunite with their former tight end for the first time since trading TJ Hockenson to Minnesota. Glenn said that the Vikings are utilizing him well, especially in the red zone and commended his size and ability in that situation. As far as playing against a former teammate, Glenn said “He’s just another player on another team that we’ve got to watch out for. I mean, that’s the truth.”
- Jameson Williams. The first-round rookie’s much anticipated NFL debut was somewhat lackluster as he really didn’t get too big of an opportunity at all. It makes sense as the Lions are intentionally easing Williams into playing after an ACL recovery. Campbell said the Jacksonville game was more about getting his legs underneath him. However, there were bigger plans for Williams, that the Lions just didn’t get a chance to get to. The team was planning on using him as a gunner on special teams, however, the Lions didn’t punt a single time against Jacksonville. It’s a good problem to have. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp defended their theory behind using him despite a criticism of using a skill player post injury, explaining that when you have speed like Williams, he will be on the field. Williams was someone that Fipp was excited about during the draft and time will tell how he gets utilized on special teams as the season continues and as Williams’ reps increase.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown. His offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said that he feels like he is playing as a top-five or top-ten wide receiver right now. Johnson added that he was really impressed with his ability to convert on third down.
- DJ Chark. Johnson said he had a feeling that Chark would have a big game against Jacksonville, given there is an edge against facing your former team. Johnson said he had a couple huge catches and with a game like that, after shaking an injury, Chark’s confidence took a big boost.