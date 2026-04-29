Lions pick up Jahmyr Gibbs' 5th-year option and decline option for Jack Campbell, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions picked up the fifth season of Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs' contract and declined All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell's fifth-year option, according to a person familiar with the moves.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the decisions were not announced.

Detroit drafted both players in the first round in 2023 and they have helped the franchise win 36 games, two NFC North titles and reach a conference championship game.

The Lions will lean on them heavily as they attempt to bounce back from a 9-8 season that fell short of the playoffs and expectations.

Gibbs will make $14.29 million in 2027, while the Lions will need a new deal with Campbell to keep him on the roster.

Terrance Williams/AP Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Detroit selected Gibbs out of Alabama with the 12th pick in the draft three years ago. He has made the Pro Bowl each season.

Gibbs is the one of four players in league history to gain at least 4,500 yards from scrimmage and score at least 45 touchdowns through three seasons, joining Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson and former Lions star Barry Sanders.

Ryan Sun/AP Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is hit by Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Detroit. Campbell was flagged for roughing passer. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The Lions drafted Campbell 18th in 2023 and the former Iowa star has played in every game during his career.

Campbell was an AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl player last season after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

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