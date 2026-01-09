Lions have reached out to Mike McDaniel about their offensive coordinator opening, AP source says

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have reached out to Mike McDaniel about their offensive coordinator opening, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team's interest in the former Miami Dolphins coach has not been publicly disclosed.

Detroit fired offensive coordinator John Morton on Tuesday in a move that was expected after the team missed the playoffs and coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties midway through the season.

The Lions are looking for their third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Former OC Ben Johnson left the Lions a little more than a year ago to lead the Chicago Bears and helped them win the NFC North.

Campbell said Monday he hadn't decided whether he would continue to call plays next season, but he would likely let McDaniel handle the duties if he's hired by the Lions.

McDaniel was fired Thursday after the Dolphins went 7-10 this season. Miami was 35-33 under McDaniel and lost in the first round of the playoffs two times. He arrived in Miami in 2022 after one season as San Francisco's offensive coordinator.

The Lions (9-8) finished last in the NFC North after winning it the previous two seasons and earning top seeding in the conference last year.

"For our standards, this was a disappointment," general manager Brad Holmes said.

