Lions facing long playoff odds after losing 2 straight games for 1st time since 2022

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions were not expected to match the success they had last year when they won a franchise-record 15 games to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs and claimed consecutive division championships for the first time since they were an NFL powerhouse in the early 1950s.

Detroit lost two veterans on one of the league's best offensive lines and two coordinators, including Ben Johnson, who left to lead the Chicago Bears, and did not address its desperate need for pass-rushing help.

The schedule also was tougher than it was a year ago.

No one, though, envisioned the Lions sputtering as they have since starting 4-1 this season.

Detroit (8-7) has not won two games in a row in more than two months. And after losing two straight games for the first time in three-plus years, including Sunday's wild 29-24 setback to Pittsburgh, the Lions face long odds to make the playoffs.

Detroit's only chance to rally into a third straight postseason is to win road games against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and the NFC North-leading Bears on the last weekend of the regular season — and for the Green Bay Packers to lose at home against Baltimore and at Minnesota.

Undaunted, coach Dan Campbell's message to his team was clear.

"Move forward," Campbell said he told players Monday when they met to kick off a short week of preparation. "We've got three days here of practice for these guys to get the mental work, to recover. Make sure they get rest when they leave here and get back to work.

"Nobody's going to feel sorry for us. Nobody cares. We got a game plan ready for them. They've got to go out there and digest it as fast as they can and be ready to go, man — emotionally, psychologically, physically by the time Thursday hits."

What's working

The Lions are throwing the ball effectively to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who had 10 catches for 66 yards against the Steelers, because they're struggling to get him going in the run game.

What needs help

Detroit was held to 15 yards rushing — its lowest total since 2016 — in the latest sign that a once-powerful running game is weak because a banged-up offensive line isn't opening holes for Gibbs and David Montgomery.

The Lions had just 70 yards rushing in their previous game, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and they are 0-6 when held to fewer than 100 yards on the ground.

Stock up

Aidan Hutchinson sacked Aaron Rodgers twice in the first half in a 10-all game against the Steelers, giving him 11 1/2 sacks. Hutchinson has matched his career high set two years ago and showed he has bounced back from his season-ending broken leg in 2024.

Stock down

Amon-Ra St. Brown had just four catches on nine targets for 54 yards and his pass-interference penalty on the final play against Pittsburgh negated his lateral and Jared Goff's go-ahead touchdown run on the final play.

Injuries

St. Brown showed up to work Monday with a knee injury.

"This was just something that just popped up when he came in," Campbell said.

Defensive back Avonte Maddox (back) was hurt against Pittsburgh, another hit for a banged-up secondary that has three starters on injured reserve.

Key number

7% — That is Detroit's playoff probability, according to the NFL.

Next steps

The Lions need to focus on what they can potentially control — winning at Minnesota — and hope the Packers lose to keep their playoff hopes alive for another week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube