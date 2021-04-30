Watch
Lions draft Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with No. 7 pick

(Associated Press)
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 06:15:59-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell is 6-foot-5, 331 pounds. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Sewell was a unanimous All-American and won the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman and Morris Trophy for the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12.

Sewell will join a Lions offensive line that includes Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and tackle Taylor Decker.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time, tasked with turning around a struggling franchise. Holmes was in charge of the Los Angeles Rams’ college scouting department the past eight years.

Meet Detroit Lions draft pick Penei Sewell

The Lions entered the draft with six picks, including an extra third-round selection acquired from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade that also gave Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, along with first-round picks in each of the next two years.

