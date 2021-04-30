Lions draft Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with No. 7 pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sewell is 6-foot-5, 331 pounds. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lions GM Brad Holmes nearly knocked over Rod Wood and Chris Spielman in the draft room, celebrating the Penei Sewell pick— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 30, 2021
In 2019, Sewell was a unanimous All-American and won the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman and Morris Trophy for the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12.
Sewell will join a Lions offensive line that includes Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and tackle Taylor Decker.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time, tasked with turning around a struggling franchise. Holmes was in charge of the Los Angeles Rams’ college scouting department the past eight years.
The Lions entered the draft with six picks, including an extra third-round selection acquired from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade that also gave Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, along with first-round picks in each of the next two years.