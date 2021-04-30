Lions draft Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with No. 7 pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell is 6-foot-5, 331 pounds. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lions GM Brad Holmes nearly knocked over Rod Wood and Chris Spielman in the draft room, celebrating the Penei Sewell pick



🎥: #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HTGWXk1RWW — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 30, 2021

In 2019, Sewell was a unanimous All-American and won the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman and Morris Trophy for the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12.

Sewell will join a Lions offensive line that includes Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and tackle Taylor Decker.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time, tasked with turning around a struggling franchise. Holmes was in charge of the Los Angeles Rams’ college scouting department the past eight years.

Meet Detroit Lions draft pick Penei Sewell

The Lions entered the draft with six picks, including an extra third-round selection acquired from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade that also gave Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, along with first-round picks in each of the next two years.