Lions' D'Andre Swift expected to play, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable vs. Dolphins

(WXYZ) — Running back D'Andre Swift is expected to make his return to the Detroit Lions' lineup Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Swift was a full participant in practice this week after missing Detroit's loss to the Dallas Cowboys with ongoing ankle and shoulder issues.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (neck), cornerback Will Harris (hip), tight end TJ Hockenson (knee), center Frank Ragnow (foot), and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) were also listed on the team's injury report without game status designations. All were full participants in Friday's practice.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) and guard Jonah Jackson (neck) are listed as questionable.

“It would be good," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about the possibility of having Swift and St. Brown back. "I mean, those two guys can account for a lot of offense. A lot of production in our offense. So, having both of them back is a big jolt."

Safety DeShon Elliott (finger), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf) are all ruled out for Sunday.