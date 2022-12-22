Watch Now
Lions center Frank Ragnow selected for NFL Pro Bowl, along with nine alternates from Detroit

Posted at 7:20 AM, Dec 22, 2022
Lions center Frank Ragnow has been named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, along with nine of his teammates who have been named alternates. This is the second Pro Bowl nod for Ragnow— his first was in 2020.

Ben Johnson's Lions offense has become one of the most intriguing in the NFL, thanks to one of the best lines in the league, centered by Frank Ragnow. The Lions offense boasts their most rushing yards as a team through 14 games in 20 years. They're third lowest in the NFL in sacks allowed.

Along with Ragnow, the following Lions have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster as alternates:

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, 1st alternate
  • T Penei Sewell, 1st alternate
  • QB Jared Goff, 3rd alternate
  • G Jonah Jackson, 4th alternate
  • RB Jamaal Williams, 4th alternate
  • FB Jason Cabinda, 4th alternate
  • Punt returner Khalif Raymond, 4th alternate
  • T Taylor Decker, 5th alternate
  • DE Aidan Hutchinson, 5th alternate
