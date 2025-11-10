Lions beat Commanders on the road to take sixth win of the season

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions do not lose consecutive games, so as the head coach seemingly took over play-calling Sunday, Jared Goff threw three TD passes and Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone three times in a bounce-back 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders in front of President Donald Trump.

With Trump watching from a suite after arriving late in the first half — making him the first sitting U.S. president at a regular-season NFL game since 1978, and just the third ever — the Lions (6-3) scored the first 22 points and never looked back.

The Commanders (3-7), playing without injured quarterback Jayden Daniels and wideout Terry McLaurin, lost their fifth game in a row, one season after going 12-5 in the regular season and beating Detroit in the playoffs en route to the NFC championship game.

Washington moved defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. from the booth down to the sideline for this game, but that did little to fix the club's problems on that side of the ball. As often has been the case this season, the Commanders put up little resistance.

Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Goff was 25 for 33 for 320 yards, no interceptions and touchdown throws to Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown — who celebrated with a “Trump dance” — and Jameson Williams.

Gibbs also produced scoring runs of 13 and 43 yards and carried a total of 15 times for 142 yards.

Williams had six catches for 119 yards.

It was more than enough to keep intact a streak that began in Campbell's second season in charge and is the longest active such run in the NFL: The Lions have not lost two regular-season outings in a row since a five-game skid ended in October 2022.

After his club's sloppy performance in last week's 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell apparently decided he needed to exert additional control, particularly with his offense, holding a play sheet and frequently speaking into his headset when Detroit was driving.

Last season's offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, left to become coach of the Chicago Bears and was replaced in Detroit by John Morton.

Washington trailed 32-10 early in the second half Sunday, marking its fourth straight game that was not competitive. Commanders fans headed to the exits early — as did Trump, after making an appearance on the game broadcast.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow in Week 9 and sat out his fourth game of the season after not missing any while earning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He was replaced by Marcus Mariota, who went 16 for 22 for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns without receivers McLaurin, Noah Brown or Luke McCaffrey.

Daron Payne ejected

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected in the first half for unnecessary roughness.

Injuries

Lions: C Graham Glasgow went to the sideline late in the second quarter with a bad back. ... CB Terrion Arnold left with a concussion.

Commanders: CB Trey Amos left the game in the second quarter after hurting his ankle. ... RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. injured his shoulder. ... LB Ale Kaho got a concussion. ... CB Jonathan Jones departed in the third quarter with a groin injury. ... McLaurin (quadriceps) was sidelined for the sixth time in the past seven games.

Up next

Commanders: Head to Spain to face the Miami Dolphins in Madrid next Sunday.

Lions: At the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night.

