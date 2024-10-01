Lions and Seahawks set to meet in primetime to wrap up Week 4

(WXMI) — Lions and Seahawks are set to meet in primetime on Monday. FOX 17 gets you set for the game with a live report from Ford Field.
Lions lead 21-7 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/16EuOv8to7— Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookTV) October 1, 2024
Ford Field is electric after the Lions defense forces a turnover.— Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookTV) October 1, 2024
Detroit’s offense has the ball on the doorstep. pic.twitter.com/arW3leXos5
Let’s play some Monday Night Football 😤 pic.twitter.com/WHoi4QbSAP— Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) October 1, 2024
The Lions take the field in their all black uniforms.— Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookTV) October 1, 2024
This place is ready to roll. pic.twitter.com/VdUYUXcuLn
A little over an hour until kickoff here at Ford Field.— Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookTV) September 30, 2024
New black paint in each end zone, a black wrap around the field and plenty of black jerseys at Ford Field. pic.twitter.com/n3nDIWVJWC
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube