Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kris Draper named Red Wings' assistant general manager

Photo gallery: Red Wings' historic home opener at Little Caesars Arena
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Duane Burleson
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 5: Former Detroit Red Wing Kris Draper autographs a hat as he walks the red carpet after arriving at Little Caesars Arena for the Red Wings game against the Minnesota Wild on October 5, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Photo gallery: Red Wings' historic home opener at Little Caesars Arena
Posted at 5:06 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 05:06:03-04

Kris Draper is getting a promotion within the same franchising that made him a four-time Stanley Cup Champion. Steve Yzerman has announced that Draper has been named the assistant general manager, in addition to his existing duties as director of amateur scouting.

In his new role, Draper, 52, will work alongside Yzerman and Red Wings assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff on all hockey operations matters for the organization. Draper spent the last four seasons as Red Wings director of amateur scouting, overseeing the franchise's amateur scouting department, running the NHL Entry Draft and assisting the Red Wings' management team in various hockey operations decisions. As director of amateur scouting, Draper presided over the selection of six first-round picks in the NHL Entry Draft, choosing players such as Lucas Raymond, Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa, Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson, and Axel Sandin Pellikka.

Draper won the Stanley Cup championship with the Wings in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2008 and is a member of the infamous "Grind Line."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward