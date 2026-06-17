Justin Verlander to pitch for Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday against White Sox

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander is expected to start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Comerica Park, where he has not pitched for the franchise since 2017.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made the announcement on Tuesday.

Verlander, the oldest active player in the major leagues at 43, was put on the injured list with left hip inflammation in April.

In Verlander's only start this season, the three-time Cy Young winner and 2011 AL MVP gave up five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings at Arizona and took the loss.

He began his career with the Tigers in 2005 and pitched for them until he was traded to Houston at the trade deadline in 2017. He helped the Astros win the World Series in his first season with the franchise and again in 2022.

Verlander, whose career record is 266-159, also played with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

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