Judge orders Catholic Central football game to be played after MHSAA reverses player's eligibility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order on behalf of a Catholic Central High School senior, effectively signing off on an order requiring that a football game be played by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The ruling followed an abrupt end to Catholic Central's football season just ahead of the playoffs.

In a statement to parents, Catholic Central High School leaders said the Michigan High School Athletic Association cleared a football player to play this season, after he moved to attend Catholic Central. The student went on to play multiple games this season.

Sports Michigan high school football team removed from playoffs over ineligible player WXMI Staff

But 24 hours before the Catholic Central Cougars were set to play in a semifinal, the MHSAA reversed course.

In a statement, the MHSAA said the student did not "satisfy the requirements of a full and complete move, necessary in this situation for immediate eligibility."

When I was in downtown Grand Rapids for something completely different, I ran into lawyers and Catholic Central students filing a lawsuit against the MHSAA over the matter.

A judge granted the temporary restraining order on behalf of a Catholic Central senior late in the afternoon.

The MHSAA issued FOX 17 the following statement about the temporary restraining order:

“The MHSAA’s difficult decision to remove Grand Rapids Catholic Central from the football playoffs for having fielded an ineligible player this season was challenged today in state court, which entered an order directing Catholic Central’s first-round participation in the playoffs. The MHSAA was not provided an opportunity to participate in those legal proceedings and only learned of the court’s order late this afternoon. Had it been provided an opportunity, the MHSAA would have explained the new evidence and information it was provided just this week that required reconsideration of its eligibility determination. While the MHSAA disagrees with the court’s order and handling of the matter, we respect the legal process and believe the courts will appreciate hearing from us on this important matter.” MHSAA

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