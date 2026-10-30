Michigan high school football powerhouse removed from Division 5 playoffs over ineligible player

Grand Rapids Catholic Central was pulled from the 11-player playoffs after using an ineligible player in six games, sending Comstock Park to the district final.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has removed Grand Rapids Catholic Central from the 11-player Division 5 playoffs after the school used an ineligible player during the first six games of the season.

The MHSAA issued a correction, saying it was six games and not the previously reported seven.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Comstock Park on Friday in a district semifinal.

Instead, Comstock Park will advance to the district final, where it will face either Berrien Springs or Lake Odessa Lakewood.

______

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.