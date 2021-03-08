Menu

Jose Urena makes first spring start in Tigers win over Blue Jays

Frank Franklin II/AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Urena takes part in a drill during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Jose Urena made his first start of spring training in the Detroit Tigers' 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday in Lakeland, Florida.

Urena gave up a run and a hit in one and two-thirds innings, with three walks and no strikeouts.

Willi Castro opened Detroit's scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. Harold Castro added an RBI single in the sixth inning and Danny Woodrow had an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Casey Mize pitched two scoreless innings for Detroit with three walks and a strikeout.

UP NEXT: Detroit has an off day Monday, then hosts the New York Yankees Tuesday.

