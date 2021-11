ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh said on Monday the 'grieving is over' after Michigan lost to rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines head coach talked one-on-one with WXYZ's Brad Galli about the loss to the Spartans. Harbaugh discussed the red zone struggles, the defense's handling of MSU's up-tempo offense, and what's next for U-M.

"Sometimes it doesn't go your way," he said. "It's a new day, new week, new four-game season."