Jim Harbaugh, Mike Morris, Jake Moody & Bryce Baringer honored with Big Ten awards

Michigan and Michigan State were well-represented as the Big Ten released its coach and players of the year awards on Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the team to a 12-0 finish and a berth in the Big Ten Championship, was named both the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and Dave McClain Coach of the year as voted on by Big Ten coaches and media members.

On top of that, U-M DE Mike Morris was voted the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the year, and kicker Jake Moody was voted the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year.

Morris, a senior, has 2q tackles and seven sacks during his senior season at Michigan as an edge rusher.

Moody is a graduate student at Michigan and is also a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. He was 26-32 with field goals this season with 131 points. He was 53-53 on extra points.

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and leads the NCAA with an average of 49 yards per punt and 2,450 yards total.