Jim Harbaugh and L.A. Chargers are 'in striking distance' of a deal, report says

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is in Los Angeles again for a second interview with the Chargers, according to multiple reports.

According to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, the Chargers and Harbaugh are "in striking distance" of getting a deal done.

He reported that something could happen between the Chargers and Harbaugh in the near future.

"My understanding is an extremely strong offer they have made to him financially. They're now in the point where they're going to discuss staffing, when it comes to general manager and obviously the coaching staff as well. So this feels like it's advancing to the point where if everybody is comfortable with a lot of the principal factors at play, this team could move on Jim Harbaugh and get him under contract in the near future," Garafolo said.

According to Garafolo, this doesn't seem like Harbaugh is just toying with the NFL to get Michigan to agree something.

"This has felt like Harbaugh has his eyes locked on the NFL and this could be the move int he near future, to Los Angeles," he said.

Harbaugh has also reportedly interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons.

He previously coached in the NFL and has a prior relationship with the Chargers and the Spanos family that owns it. He played for the Chargers in 1999-2000 before retiring after the 2001 season.

Harbaugh has been at Michigan for nine seasons and previously coached in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers from 2010-2014, leading them to a Super Bowl.